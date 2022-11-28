HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Uber driver is recovering in the hospital after a passenger shot him Sunday night in northeast Houston.

Police said it happened at 10:40 p.m. Sunday night when the passenger requested to go to a gas station on 2724 Quitman Street, but when they arrived, the passenger demanded to go somewhere else.

The driver refused, then the suspect opened the driver’s side door and held a gun to the driver’s leg, demanding his car and phone.

When the driver refused again, the passenger shot him and ran off, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspect, which is described as a 5-foot-10 Hispanic man with a handgun.