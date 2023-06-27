HOUSTON (KIAH)– The University of Houston-Downtown recently received $635,000 from the FC.T. Bauer Foundation to support the University’s Ted Bauer Undergraduate Business Scholars Scholarship Program in the Marilyn Davies College of Business.

The funding will provide 35 deserving juniors and seniors with $9,000 per year in scholarships. Plus, an additional $5,000 will help support other program expenses over the course of two years.

“We are so grateful to the C.T. Bauer Foundation for its continued support of and belief in our students,” said Dr. Justo Manrique, MDCOB Associate Dean. “The success of our Bauer Scholars both in their coursework and after graduation is a testament to their dedication and determination. It also shows what students can do when they receive external support like the Bauer Scholarships to help reduce concerns about paying for college.”

Students must meet the following criteria for the scholarship:

· Financial need (as determined by FAFSA, with an EFC of $0-$20,000).

· A cumulative grade point average of B (3.0) or higher.

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residence (the award is not open to international students).

· Status of junior or senior by the semester the scholarship is awarded, with priority to juniors (defined as students needing 48 to 60 credit hours to graduate).

· A demonstrated dedication and tenacity evidenced through work endeavors or leadership in student organizations or external organizations.

· Status as a full-time student (enrolled in 12 or more hours in the fall and spring semesters).

Tune in today on CW39 with Kara Willis as she interviews student graduates who benefited from the program and the Associate Dean on how this is expanding access to education at The University of Houston-Downtown.