HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who recently left Ukraine and who was fishing on a Galveston beach was stabbed to death Tuesday.

A press release from Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said that 73 year old Albert Titov and his family “recently moved from Ukraine and Titov was fishing on the east end of the island when he was stabbed to death.”

Gaspard didn’t say if Titov and his family were living in Galveston or another community.

The press release says that “Investigators with the Galveston Police Department are still searching for two black male suspects in a white in color four door vehicle. Both suspects are believed to be between the ages of 30-40 years old.”

Gaspard urges anyone with any information that could help GPD catch Titov’s killers to call them at 409-765-3736 or CrimeStoppers at 409-763-TIPS.