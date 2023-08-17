HOUSTON (KIAH)–After 7 years and two previous mistrials in the case, jurors came to a guilty verdict in the AJ Armstrong Capital murder case. Armstrong, now 23, is in a jail cell waiting to be transported to prison.

Armstrong was initially accused of killing his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Senior back when he was 16 years-old. According to our news partner, Jurors deliberated for 10 years after 40 years of testimony from 31 witnesses over the course of 11 days in the third capital murder trial. It was yesterday that Armstrong’s fate was decided after a unanimous vote of 12 jurorws and 12 alternates that he was found guilty.

Defense Attorney, Rick Detoto said, “He’s devastated. He’s one of the strongest young men i’ve ever known. His family is amazing and obviously devastated right now. This is a difficult time for them, but they will rally and they will help AJ and his young son and his wife will get through this.”

District Attorney Kim Ogg said, ” Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong Died because they were trying to be good parents, because they wanted their children to do right.

With his guilty verdict, Armstrong is sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 40 years. Due to his age, he does not face the death penalty.