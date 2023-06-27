HOUSTON (KIAH) — Benchawan Jabthong Painter, better known as “Chef G”, got her inspiration to cook from a common place.

“I just want to just like bring all the flavor and the food that my grandma cooked for me,” she said.

Combining cuisines from all of Thailand’s regions is central to the “unapologetically Thai” theme at Chef G’s restaurant in East Downtown called Street to Kitchen.

Her work there recently won her the James Beard Award title of Best Chef in Texas.

Chef G’s husband and restaurant co-owner Graham Painter stood behind her on the stage when she received the honor on June 5.

“Fortunately I couldn’t hear her speech,” he said. “I would have cried like a baby.”

James was the one who found the location for Street to Kitchen.

It’s an old taqueria connected to a gas station that he selected in large part because of the drive-through window that allowed them to sell take-out food during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when the restaurant opened.

To Chef G, it’s another example of being unapologetically Thai.

“If you have been to Thailand, you would know, good restaurants — a lot of them are in gas stations,” she said.

Business has always been good for the couple who met in Chef G’s homeland years ago, but since she won her award, their restaurant has been packed.

“(Reservations) booked out like a couple of months on the announcement of the James Beard thing,” Graham said. “Now lunches look like Friday nights. We love it.”