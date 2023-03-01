HOUSTON (KIAH) Three hundred and 70 thousand square feet is a lot of space, and it’s being used to create a lot of new jobs.

United Airlines opened its Technical Operations Recruitment Center — including the huge Hanger X — in November at Bush Intercontinental Airport, and just yesterday they held its grand opening.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was on hand, but so was a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

They were among a number of officials debuting the Calibrate program, but employees within the program itself also spoke at the event.

“Our program covers many different branches of technical operations,” Managing Director Simone Drakes said. “The goal of that apprenticeship program — actually what we’re here to sign — is a thousand apprentices by 2026.”

That’s a thousand workers that will be paid during their 36 months in the Calibrate program learning the ins and outs of keeping airliners safe and comfortable for passengers and their crews.

Right now, the program is only available for current United employees, but the airline will start accepting applications from external candidates later this year.

United also plans to expand the program to airports in other cities including Denver, Orlando, and Chicago.