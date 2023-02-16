Profascinate.com says the Coogs have the third loveliest campus in the country!

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston is mourning the death of a student who died on campus Wednesday.

The university put out a statement saying that it doesn’t appear that someone killed the student and there’s no threat to the community.

Our news partners at ABC13 said the student died along an outdoor walkway on campus.

The school has not released the name of the student or how he or she died.

“Students are our number one priority, and we are heartbroken to lose a young person with so much potential and a valued member of UH community,” the statement from the university said.

Joshua Martin, the UH student body president, said he is asking all students at UH to pause and reach out a friend after the news of the student’s death. He and the student government held a vigil that night in memory of the student’s passing.

“We will not rest until every student has information that will lead them to a safe space to talk to a counselor,” Martin said. “We must honor the memory of this student; a student whose legacy on our campus, our world, and our community will never be forgotten.”