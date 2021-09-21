University of St. Thomas Houston partners with NASA T2U Program

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: The NASA logo is displayed at the agency’s booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – NASA is bringing its Technology Transfer University (T2U) program to the University of St. Thomas Houston, in the heart of Montrose in Houston. UST is joining 22 universities across the nation that bring NASA-proven technologies into the classroom through the T2U program.

UST Partners with NASA T2U Program to Bring NASA Technology to the Classroomhttps://t.co/CPtz4Mt5uZ — University of St. Thomas (@stthomashouston) September 2, 2021

“We are pleased to work with the University of St. Thomas and the MCTM program as part of NASA’s Technology Transfer University program. In addition to providing excellent learning opportunities to the students, NASA and the public benefit by having these bright and experienced future leaders assess the commercialization potential of technologies in NASA’s patent portfolio. Dr. Leonard Yowell, Deputy Technology Transfer Officer at the NASA Johnson Space Center/ UST’s liaison with NASA’s T2U program

The program connects universities with NASA-developed technology to give students the opportunity to work with federal government research and technology. UST’s Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Beena George says the NASA T2U Program is beneficial to entrepreneurial students. Dr. Beena says students looking to start a new company or gain a competitive edge in the medical innovation technologies marketplace can put NASA technology to work for themselves and others.

According to Intelligent.com, UST’s MCTM program has been ranked #2 of the top 10 Clinical Research Degree Programs in the nation. The one-year online MCTM program was established in 2014 and prepares employees and entrepreneurs working in the field of medical technologies innovation. UST says the fast-track rigorous curriculum provides a robust understanding of the biotechnology industry as well as the business, marketing, and regulatory skills necessary for a career in the field.

University of St. Thomas Houston is one of three universities in Texas that have partnered with NASA’s T2U program. Texas A&M and Texas Tech Rio Grande University are also a part of the T2U program.