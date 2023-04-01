HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for help finding the suspect of an alleged sexual assault of a child.

The suspect, 44-year-old Antonio Rigoberto Majano is wanted on three counts of sexual assault of a child. He is described as a Hispanic male, standing five feet and six inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police received the initial report of the child sexual assault back in late November 2021. Detectives investigated the incident and learned Majano sexually assaulted the victim in the 14700 block of S. Post Oak Road in Houston.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Majano.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.