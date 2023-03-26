HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect accused of forgery.

Police said the victim’s identity was stolen and used at a bank in the 8900 block of Clearwood Drive in Houston on Feb. 9. The suspect deposited a check into the victim’s bank account and made a cash withdrawal of more than $2,400. All of this was captured on video surveillance.

Police described the suspect as a white male with a light-colored mustache and goatee. The suspect was possibly driving a newer model gray Honda Pilot.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of a suspect in the case.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.