HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect of a murder.

On Feb. 23, Wesley Hogan was shot and killed by an unknown suspect in the 7500 block of Touchstone Street in Houston at about 10:44 p.m. Hogan sustained major injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

Additionally, Hogan’s family is calling for the community to help find Hogan’s killer.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of a suspect in the case.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.