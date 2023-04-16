HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for help finding the suspect of an alleged sexual assault of a child.

The suspect, 66-year-old Luis Ramirez is wanted on aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and indecency with a child. He is described as a Hispanic male with slightly gray hair standing six feet tall.

Police received the initial report of sexual abuse back in early September 2021. Detectives investigated the incident and learned Ramirez had sexually assaulted one victim and had inappropriate sexual contact with the other victim in the 7600 block of Camwood Street in Houston.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Ramirez.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.