HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are asking the public for help finding the suspect of an alleged bodily injury to a child.

The suspect, 29-year-old Fernanda Cruz-Aguilar is described as a Hispanic female standing five feet tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police received the initial report back in April. Detectives investigated the incident and saw the victim with an injury to their face. They also learned the suspect physically abused the child, which resulted in bodily injury.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Cruz-Aguilar.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.