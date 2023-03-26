HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for help locating the suspects of another deadly hit-and-run.

On March 6, Javier Leyva was hit and killed by an unknown suspect in the 9000 block of N. Loop East Fwy. in Houston just before 7:30 p.m. Leyva was changing a flat tire in the freeway’s emergency lane when an unknown vehicle struck another vehicle from behind, which caused that vehicle to hit Leyva.

Instead of stopping to help Leyva, the suspects fled the scene. Leyva sustained major injuries from the hit-and-run, leading to his death.

While little is known about the suspect and their vehicle, police believe Leyva was hit by a cargo van or box truck.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of a suspect in the case.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.