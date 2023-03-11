HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for help finding the suspect of an alleged sexual assault of a child.

The suspect, 32-year-old Edgar Daniel Jaime-Jaimes was described as a Hispanic male, standing five feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police received the initial report of the child sexual assault back in late December 2020. Detectives investigated the incident and learned Jaime-Jaimes sexually assaulted the victim in the 5800 block of Hillcroft Avenue in Houston.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Jaime-Jaimes.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.