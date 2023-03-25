HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and Houston police are asking the public for help finding the suspect of a deadly hit-and-run.

On March 12, Robert Banks was hit and killed by an unknown suspect in the 3400 block of W. Greenridge Dr. in Houston at about 4 a.m. Banks was riding a bicycle northbound when an unknown vehicle struck him from behind.

Instead of stopping to help Banks, the suspect fled the scene. Banks sustained injuries from the hit-and-run, leading to his death.

While little is known about the suspect and their vehicle, police believe there was a blue LED light on the bottom of the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers could pay a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of a suspect in the case.

Those with any information on the case can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit their info online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.