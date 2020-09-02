Update on Harris County Flood Control District 2018 bond election projects

HOUSTON- The Harris County Flood Control District is about three quarters of the way finished with phase one of the Aldine Westfield Stormwater Detention Basin, which is one of the hundreds of individual projects going on as part of the 2018 bond election.

“This project alone is close to $14 million dollars. In the past, we would have to take a project like this and cut it into smaller pieces because we never had the money to do it all at the same time,” explained Matthew Zeve, the Deputy Executive Director of the Harris County Flood Control District.

The order that all of these projects are being worked on is based on a weighted scale of several factors, including flood damage reduction benefit and social vulnerability index, which is how quickly a community can bounce back after being struck by a natural disaster.

This shift to prioritize the projects in this way is a step in the right direction according to UConn Climate Law professor and Houston native, Sara Bronin.

“The reason this is important is because it presents a shift from prior policy and it focuses resources on those communities that have not been able to rebuild and have been hit again and again with people living in them that can’t really afford to get out of that vicious cycle,” explained Bronin.

“In Harris county, a lot of places that have a high social vulnerability are actually overlapping the places that have a low level of drainage service or flood the most frequently,” said Zeve.

The Aldine Westfield Stormwater Detention Basin project is one of those areas and this project is designed to reduce flooding risks for thousands of people who live near Greens Bayou.

Currently, there are 144 main Harris County Flood Control District bond election projects in progress and another thirty-seven that are set to start between now and the summer of 2021.

Good Morning from the Aldine Westfield Stormwater Detention Basin. This is one of @hcfcd’s construction projects that’s being funded through the 2018 bond election. We have updates on their progress this morning on @CW39Houston! pic.twitter.com/4ebVTlNYN6 — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 2, 2020