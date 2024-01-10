Help for low-income Harris County families in need of financial support with new Uplift Harris program

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County is moving forward with its Uplift Harris guaranteed income pilot program. According to our media partners, this comes after the initial start date was halted due to Harris County Commissioners wanting to iron out details during a recent commissioner’s court meeting before opening applications.

The application process will begin Friday, Jan. 12 and ends Friday, Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Under the program nearly 2,000 qualifying families will receive $500 for 18 months to help pay for rent, groceries, housing, healthcare and other essential needs. Participants must live below 200% of the federal poverty line to be eligible. Households will be randomly selected from the top 10 highest poverty zip codes.

ZIP CODES LISTED BELOW:

77026, 77028, 77033, 77050, 77051, 77060, 77081, 77091, 77093, and 77547

Those in need can also apply by participating in the Harris County’s Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency (ACCESS Harris County).

Advocates of the program say despite Harris County’s growth and success, the area has the highest rate of economic inequity nationwide. Data shows 16.4% of residents are currently living in poverty.

Per the program’s website, factors such as COVID-19 intensified economic inequities in the community and area leaders believe Uplift Harris can help close poverty gaps and help families in need. $20.5 million has been allocated for the program. The funding is made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

