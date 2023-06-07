A proposal set out to combat poverty is expected to voted on for approval at the Harris County Commissioners Court Tuesday morning. The Uplift Harris program is funded federally to help those living in poverty.

The county wants to spend $20.5 million on the direct cash payments to 1,500 families, receiving $500 a month for 18 months. Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo joined Commissioner Rodney Ellis to announce the ‘Uplift Harris’ program Monday morning.

The ‘Uplift Harris’ would be the county first pilot program to give monthly transfers to eligible low-income families, supporting a guaranteed income effort.

According to a press from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s office, guaranteed income programs has been a proven tool for fostering financial stability and empowering the community to support their families.

Judge Hidalgo joined Commissioner @RodneyEllis and @hcphtx Director Robinson to announce Uplift Harris – an 18-month pilot program providing eligible families funds and financial stability. If approved at Tuesday’s Commissioners Court, the program would start this September. pic.twitter.com/agumGzcNDD — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) June 5, 2023

“It is uncivilized that we live in a society where people cannot afford basic necessities. We all may know hardworking families who are one extra cost away from falling off their stable path, as county leaders, we have a duty to employ all the tools that we can to reduce poverty. This pilot program will support the people that work incredibly hard day and night but still need an uplift.” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

If approved, the program will begin later this year in September.