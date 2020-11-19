UPS Continues to Hire 1,497 Seasonal Employees in Houston



HOUSTON (CW39) UPS continues to hire over 1,400 seasonal employees in the Houston area to support the annual increase in package volume that will continue through January 2021. Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees. As a reminder, in September UPS announced it would hire 3,631 in the Houston market.



UPS continues to hire personal vehicle drivers (PVD), driver helpers and seasonal drivers. Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $14.50 for driver-helpers.



At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are for many an opportunity to start a new career with UPS. Benefits of a seasonal job with UPS include:

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.



Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include:

Willowbrook 11802 N Gessnar Road, Houston, TX 77064

Stafford13922 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

Baytown 5421 E Fwy, Baytown, TX 77521

Beaumont 3755 Washington Blvd, Beaumont, TX 77705

Port Arthur 6751 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Bryan 2730 Osborn Ln, Bryan, TX 77803

Conroe 9641 Pozos Ln, Conroe, TX 77303

Sweetwater 8330 Sweetwater Lane, Houston, TX 77037

Mykawa 7110 Mykawa Rd, Houston, TX 77033

Angelton 113 West Cemetery Rd, Angelton, TX 77515

League City 1314 Link Rd SH96, League City, TX 77573

Texas City 10 Main St, La Marque, TX 77568

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com.