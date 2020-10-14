Urban Harvest launches mobile farmers market

HOUSTON (CW39) – Urban Harvest recently launched a mobile farmers market to continue their mission of providing healthy food options to Houstonians.

The mobile farmers market will travel around to different areas of the city to sell fresh, Texas grown produce to areas that are considered food deserts.

We are excited to have this project come to fruition. The importance of access to fresh local produce has always been our mission and the mobile market brings those offerings to where it is needed most. We are now able to further support local farmers while providing hyperlocal food choices to a wider Houston community. Janna Roberson, Executive Director of Urban Harvest

Everyone is welcome to shop at the mobile market. If you have SNAP benefits, you will receive a 50% discount on the fresh food.

Here is a look at the schedule for the Urban Harvest Mobile Market:

· Northeast Community FM at LBJ Hospital, 5425 Troost St. – 1st and 3rd Saturday every month, 9am – 12pm

· Legacy Community Health, 3811 Lyons St. – 2nd Wednesday every month (starting in November), 10am – 1pm

· Plaza Santa Clara, with Legacy Community Health, 5616 Lawndale St – 2nd Thursday every month, 10am – 1pm

· New Hope Housing & Star of Hope Rittenhouse, 577 W Rittenhouse Road– 2nd Tuesday every month, 2:30pm – 5:30pm

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter was on scene all morning talking with the folks leading the Urban Harvest Mobile Market. Here’s a look!

We are live with @UrbanHarvest checking out their new mobile farmers market! They are set up this morning at El Centro de Corazón at 7635 Canal St. They’ll be here until noon. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/50SVUiPiLS — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) October 14, 2020

For more information on the mobile market, including more on how the Double Up Food Bucks work, click here.