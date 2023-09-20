A Priority Mail package is seen at a USPS facility in La Vergne, Tennessee, on Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Effective today, the United States Postal Service announced the suspension of operations in a north Houston post office.

In an official statement, USPS said it’s for safety reasons.

With the safety of our customers and employees as our priority, the Postal Service announced that Retail and P.O. Box operations at the Greens North Post Office, 1530 Greensmark Drive, Houston, Texas 77067, will be temporarily suspended until further notice. The Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume. USPS Official statement

As an alternative, USPS is suggesting alternate locations:

Cornerstone Post Office 14403 Walters Road Houston, Texas 77014 Retail Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sat Closed Sun Closed Westfield Post Office 17119 Red Oak Drive Houston, Texas 77090 Retail Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sat 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Sun Closed North Shepherd Post Office 7511 N. Shepherd Drive Houston, Texas 77088 Retail Hours of Operation: Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sat 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Sun Closed

We apologize for any inconvenience that may be caused by this temporary suspension. As a reminder, the Post Office always is open at www.usps.com. The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions of our website, anytime and anywhere. USPS Official statement