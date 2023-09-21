HOUSTON (CW39) – Effective September 20, 2023, with the safety of our customers and employees as our priority, the Postal Service announced that Retail and P.O. Box operations at the Greens North Post Office, 1530 Greensmark Drive, Houston, Texas 77067, will be temporarily suspended until further notice.
The Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume.
During this temporary suspension, P.O. Box services have been moved to the following alternate location:
Mobile Retail Unit (MRU) at the Greens North Post Office Parking Lot
1530 Greensmark Drive
Houston, Texas 77067
PO Box Hours of Operation:
Mon- Fri: 8:30 am – 6:00 p.m.
Sat: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sun: Closed
Retail services will be offered at nearby alternate locations:
Cornerstone Post Office
Westfield Post Office
North Shepherd Post Office