Postal trucks are parked at a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office location. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Effective September 20, 2023, with the safety of our customers and employees as our priority, the Postal Service announced that Retail and P.O. Box operations at the Greens North Post Office, 1530 Greensmark Drive, Houston, Texas 77067, will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

The Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume.

During this temporary suspension, P.O. Box services have been moved to the following alternate location:

Mobile Retail Unit (MRU) at the Greens North Post Office Parking Lot

1530 Greensmark Drive

Houston, Texas 77067

PO Box Hours of Operation:

Mon- Fri: 8:30 am – 6:00 p.m.

Sat: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sun: Closed



Retail services will be offered at nearby alternate locations:

Cornerstone Post Office

Westfield Post Office

North Shepherd Post Office