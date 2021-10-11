UTMB looking for volunteers for space flight research

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Texas Medical Branch is working with the National Aerospace Training and Research (NASTAR) Center to look into the safety of space flight passengers who have existing medical conditions.

With the rise in space tourism researching want to expand the possibility of space flight for people with medical conditions as well.

“The valuable research and knowledge from the study will help us improve future suborbital spaceflight training and simulation protocols,” says Dr. Rebecca Blue, flight surgeon at the University of Texas Medical Branch and the study investigator. “This will help us better understand how individuals with certain medical conditions may tolerate spaceflight and how to best prepare them for the experience.”

Study participants will train at the NASTAR Center near Philadelphia. There will be training on a centrifuge-based simulator and on techniques used to deal the physiological effects of G-forces.
During this study, participants will fly in a Federal Aviation Administration-approved High Performance Human Centrifuge.
Anyone interested in volunteering to be a research participant can visit www.utmbamc.com/research.cfm for more information.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss