UTMB looking for volunteers for space flight research

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Texas Medical Branch is working with the National Aerospace Training and Research (NASTAR) Center to look into the safety of space flight passengers who have existing medical conditions.
With the rise in space tourism researching want to expand the possibility of space flight for people with medical conditions as well.
“The valuable research and knowledge from the study will help us improve future suborbital spaceflight training and simulation protocols,” says Dr. Rebecca Blue, flight surgeon at the University of Texas Medical Branch and the study investigator. “This will help us better understand how individuals with certain medical conditions may tolerate spaceflight and how to best prepare them for the experience.”
Study participants will train at the NASTAR Center near Philadelphia. There will be training on a centrifuge-based simulator and on techniques used to deal the physiological effects of G-forces.
During this study, participants will fly in a Federal Aviation Administration-approved High Performance Human Centrifuge.
Anyone interested in volunteering to be a research participant can visit www.utmbamc.com/research.cfm for more information.
