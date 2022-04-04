GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) The University of Texas Medical Branch is announcing its newly established School of Public and Population Health today. Starting this fall, the next generation of students will take part in the public health workforce and improving the overall health and well-being of residents.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the urgent need for more public health professionals trained in epidemiology, disease surveillance, as well as the need for expanded public health resources. A school dedicated to public and population health will build upon our strength in science and research, healthcare policy and delivery to prepare the next generation of public health leaders. Dr. Kristen Peek, Dean of the School of Public and Population Health

The newly established School of Public and Population Health transitions from the previous Department of Preventive Medicine and Population Health.

Being in one of the fastest growing and the most diverse regions in the United States, UTMB is dedicated to meeting the strong demand for public health education. “The master of public health program alone has grown tremendously over the last few years,” said Dr. Cara Pennel, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs in the School of Public and Population Health. “We look forward to welcoming and training more public health professionals to solve major health problems and fill the gap in public health services.”

The new school will continue to prioritize research in biostatistics and data science; global health and emerging diseases; population health and health disparities; bioethics; and aerospace medicine and environmental health.

In addition to the current array of educational opportunities for graduate students, physicians, medical students, and health science professionals, the School of Public and Population Health is also planning to develop additional Master of Public Health tracks including bioethics and global health, as well as a Doctor of Public Health.

To address the ongoing and future public health and population health crisis, we need more highly trained, diverse public health professionals. We are committed to continue providing quality public health education, foster collaborations, contribute to a healthier more equitable public health and healthcare systems for all Americans. Dr. Ben Raimer, President of UTMB

The University of Texas Board of Regents approved creation of a School of Public and Population Health in May of 2021. The School of Public and Population Health at UTMB will welcome the first cohort of students this Fall. Current students will transition to the new School of Public and Population Health.