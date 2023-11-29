HOUSTON (KIAH) — Anger over the violence in Gaza may be behind an act of vandalism.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, someone destroyed a billboard featuring an Israeli flag and the phrase, “Pray for Israel” along the Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet Street.

Houston police are investigating trying to figure out who caused the damage and why.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office would then determine if charges — including possible hate crimes charges — should be filed against the vandal or vandals.

An HPD public information officer confirms that an HPD officer saw a Palestinian flag in the remnants of the billboard, possibly placed there by the destroyer of the banner.

The contractor who hung the banner on the billboard examined the damage on Monday.

The billboard’s owner says that person also saw the Palestinian flag up on the elevated, roadside structure along with a set of shackles.

“I hope somebody gets caught,” said Kim Ryan, an account executive at JGI Outdoors — the company that owns the billboard. “I mean, nobody wants violence. We definitely don’t want hate. I mean, the (billboard) is trying to be peaceful, and then it turns into another violent act.”