HOUSTON (KIAH) — Around 12:51 a.m. the Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call about a vehicle that crashed into a Cypress home along Shaw, just South of Boudreaux.

After the crash, police say the driver kicked in the door of the home. When officers arrived on scene, they put up a perimeter and secured the residents that were home at time of the incident. Deputies soon learned that this was the result of a family disturbance.

The driver is a relative of the homeowners and has been identified as a 38-year-old Hispanic female. She left the property by the time deputies arrived.

Deputies found the driver at another home down the street. After about an hour and a half of negotiations, deputies got her to surrender around 3:30 this morning. The woman has a record of criminally trespassing the property in a previous incident.

Lt. Steve Wilson from Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman is in custody and will face charges. She will also receive mental health treatment if necessary.