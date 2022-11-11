There are lots of events in the Houston-area honoring veterans for Veterans Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There’s no shortage of ways to honor former service members in the Houston area this Veterans Day weekend.

The Houston Salutes America’s Heroes Veterans Day Celebration starts at 10 a.m. Friday outside of City Hall.

In addition to patriotic activities and speeches, there will be a moment of silence at 11 to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I which happened on November 11, 1918.

Houston’s Veterans Day parade then starts at 11:30 a.m. at Dallas and Bagby, moving through several downtown streets before ending at Lamar and Bagby.

Veterans Day came early at Veterans Memorial Park on Tidwell in north Houston.

On Thursday, local leaders and service members past and present cut the ribbon on the Vietnam Fallen Warriors Monument that lists the names of the 544 Houston-area residents who died in that war.

“For those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, we will never forget,” Adrian Garcia, Commissioner for Harris County Precinct 2 where the monument is located, said “But it’s also important to recognize the future.”

A number of businesses and attractions are offering special Veterans Day deals.

Veterans and active-duty service members can get free admission to The Lone Star Flight Museum and Holocaust Museum Houston on Friday.

Participating Denny’s locations are offering them free Grand Slam Breakfasts, and Dunkin’ Donuts will give vets free donuts.

The Houston Humane Society also has a free offer for veterans and active-duty service members.

The shelter will waive the adoption fee — that can be as high as $195 — for dogs, cats, and other animals.

While Humane Society leaders say they need to find those pets forever homes, they also come with a benefit for former fighting men and women who may be dealing with issues left over from their service time.

“We know that veterans deal with really heavy stuff — things like loneliness, depression — just things that a companion like a dog, or a cat, or even a mini-mammal that we have available can help ease,” Humane Society Marketing Director Angelina Saucedo said.