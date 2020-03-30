VIDEO: Age breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Houston

The number of COVID-19 cases in Houston, continues to rise. Harris County public health officials confirm there are 27 new cases to 240 positive cases, including one death.

Within the Harris County jurisdiction, 34 who had the virus have recovered. That does not include numbers within the Houston area.

More women and young people have coronavirus.

In Houston, Mayor Sylvestor Turner confirmed that Houston has 232 more positive COVID-19 cases. He broke down the cases according to age bracket.

Houstonians between ages 40-49 have the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The Mayor emphasized that though the concern has focused on our elderly, the numbers show that it's younger Houstonians who are contracting coronavirus.

Mayor Tuner also issued a reminder to practice social distancing.

