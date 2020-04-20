VIDEO: Houston runner qualifies after 10 years for now postponed Boston Marathon

Today, runners from all over the world were supposed to participate in the 124th annual Boston Marathon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race is postponed to September.

Morning Dose journalist Hannah Trippett talks with one local woman who really understands the meaning of patience and persistence. It took Amanda Schnell 10 years of solid training and persistence to finally qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Here’s how she finally did it:

