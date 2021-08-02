VIDEO: North Houston District reveals new mural at Aldine Branch Library

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The North Houston Management District has kicked off its new public art program – a long term plan to further enhance the Greenspoint area and business centers like Greens Crossing, Pinto Business Park and the upper Airline Corridor.

The District partnered with UP Art Studio to identify the opportunities for art throughout the district for the next 10 years.

The first project of the new public art program is a vibrant mural at the HCPL Aldine Branch Library. Once the painting design is completed, an augmented reality (AR) feature will be developed, making the mural interactive and a first for Houston. Some AR murals exist locally, but the NHD’s will actually bring the art to life in 3D.

Recently, the management district won an AARP Community Challenge Grant to fund the AR.