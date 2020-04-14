VIDEO: Samaritan’s Purse, Houston Doctor, Nurse, work pandemic front line at makeshift New York hospital

Houston health heroes join the front lines in New York with the help of Samaritan’s Purse.

Morning Dose reporter Hannah Trippett talks with one of Houston heroes, risking his own health to help those suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City.

Dr. Peter Kwan, MD, talks with Morning Dose about a makeshift New York hospital he is helping through an organization called “Samaritan’s Purse.”

ICU Charge Nurse Kristin Dirks is another and she has been in New York since the hospital opened April 1.

It has been non-stop. We have received patients every day. Today, the last count was 50. We are discharging patients every day as well. ICU Charge Nurse Kristin Dirks

Due to the severity of the outbreak, they follow strict PPE protocol to care for patients. Then again for when they leave to go home, where they check their temperature again.

Contribute to Samaritan’s Purse.