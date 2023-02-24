A candlelight vigil is set for Thursday night at Houston City Hall a day ahead of the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Friday will mark one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The organization HTX4Ukraine formed in response to the invasion, and to mark its first anniversary, the group held a candlelight vigil at Houston City Hall Thursday night.

The Facebook post for the vigil said that it was “for the innocent men, women and children who lost their lives as a result of Russia’s unprovoked and senseless war in Ukraine.”

UNICEF asks for donations

The United Nations Children’s Fund, or UNICEF, reported this week that the percentage of children living in poverty in Ukraine since the war began has doubled to 80-percent.

And those are the kids who’ve survived the conflict.

“It’s been a year of devastation — a year of destruction for children,” UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder said. “And with that, there’s been the death of hundreds of children — many more injured.”

For Ukrainian children who’ve escaped injury and death, Elder says they’re likely suffering from “invisible wounds.”

“That does have a long term impact,” he said. “It has an impact on their learning, on their emotional development, on their future income. The only way to really address that is for this war to stop.”

With an end to the war nowhere in sight, Elder says his organization will continue providing as much support to Ukraine and its children as possible.

He says that support includes needed materials like blankets, water-purification tablets, and surgical equipment — but also mental health counseling and continued education for kids whose schools have been destroyed.

Elder says the support from the United States, and Houston in particular, has been “incredible” — and he hopes you’ll keep it coming by making a donation.

“Anything people can do,” he said. “There’s no magic pot of money to use. It comes from moms and dads. It comes from the private sector.”