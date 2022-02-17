HOUSTON (KIAH) — The family of a 9-year-old girl is demanding justice after she was shot to death in the middle of an armed robbery at a bank in southeast Houston earlier this week.

Arlene Alvarez is the girl who was shot in the head on her way to get pizza with her family for Valentine’s Day. Alvarez’s alleged shooter is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.

The 41-year-old Tony D. Earls is charged with aggravated assault and serious bodily injury in the 263rd State District Court.

According to the Houston Police Department, Earls was with his wife at the ATM drive-thru when an unknown male attempted to robbed them.

Police say Earls first shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck, he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into.

The vehicle’s occupants, a family of five, were not involved in the robbery. The juvenile victim, Alvarez, who was in the back seat at the time, was struck during the shooting.

Law enforcement continues to search for the robbery suspect. This is the same Chase bank location is where a woman, Mary Jane Gonzalez, was shot to death over $40 back in October.

Arlene Alvarez’s parents, Gwen Alvarez and Armando Alvarez are seen during a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Arlene a 9-year-old girl died on Tuesday, Feb. 15, after being mistakenly shot by a robbery victim on Monday evening in Houston. (AP Photo/Juan A. Lozano)

On Wednesday evening, a very emotional vigil was held here last night to honor the life of the 9-year-old. Community leaders spoke to family and friends about the constant gun violence killing young children.

For those who attended the vigil say the crowd shouted, “We love you, Arlene,” as they released balloons into the air. They also chanted for justice.

Alvarez was in the back seat of her family’s car when she was shot during a bank robbery. Her short life was taken by gun violence that elected leaders say the city can not accept.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee spoke at the vigil. “We cannot be like this. We are family,” she said. “We cannot have our babies dying. I came here today because I am a mother. Arlene is my baby.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is applying pressure to find the suspect responsible for the robbery and to bring justice to this devastating situation.

“If we allow this to go on in our city, it will continue. We batting about a thousand, if not a thousand when you put your hands on our kids in this city,” said Finner.

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for the robbery that occurred at the bank. Anyone with information in the shooting and robbery is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 521-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).