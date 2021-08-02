Virtual public school enlists nonprofit to help bolster critical school support services

This April 9, 2020, photo released by Kara Illig shows her son, Eli Illig, 10, on his computer in Ebensburg, Pa. (Kara Illig via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS)—the nonprofit that partners with education leaders and community organizations to provide comprehensive services for students and families in their times of need—is taking its on-campus supports online as it expands to serve students learning through Texas Connections Academy at Houston (TCAH).

From crisis intervention, trauma and mental health counseling to providing basic necessities and other resources, CIS student support specialists will do whatever it takes to help students learning virtually from TCAH stay on their path to success in college, careers and life.

“Everyday stresses and unexpected crises emerge for family and students whether learning at school or online,” TCAH Principal Brita Lindsey said. “CIS will be there to help students cope with whatever may be going on in their life and support them as needed to stay engaged in school.”

One of the fastest-growing virtual public schools, TCAH educates thousands of students in grades 3-12.

“Through our partnership with Texas Connections Academy, together we will support students as they work through life’s struggles so they don’t have to do it alone,” CIS of Houston CEO Lisa Descant said.

For the upcoming 2021-22 school year, CIS student support specialists have been called to help more than 125,000 students on nearly 170 campuses in Aldine ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Houston ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Alief ISD, Spring ISD, Southwest Schools, Texas Connections Academy virtual public school and Lone Star Colleges.

ABOUT TEXAS CONNECTIONS ACADEMY

Texas Connections Academy (TCAH) is a full-time, tuition-free, online public school for students in grades 3-12 across the state. Texas Connections Academy offers students a personalized, flexible, learning approach to education in a safe, supportive online learning environment. The school combines Texas-licensed teachers, an award-winning curriculum, technology tools, and social experiences, enabling each student to learn in a way that’s best suited to their individual needs. Pearson Virtual Schools and Houston Independent School District (HISD) are in partnership to provide Texas Connections Academy as an External Performance Contract Campus. TCAH is an accredited public school through HISD. For more information, visit http://www.TexasConnectionsAcademy.com, or call 1-800-382-6010.