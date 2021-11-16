Visitation and services for Astroworld victims

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Funeral services for two victims of the Astroworld tragedy will be held later today. Bharti Shahani’s was at Winford funeral home at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Then at 4p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a visitation was held for 14-year-old John Hilbert at Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church.
His funeral is Wednesday morning.
