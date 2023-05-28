HOUSTON (KIAH)–The Vita Living team hosted its annual Pearls of Wisdom Fiesta last Thursday to help support people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Credit: Andy Phan

$200,000 was raised to support Vita Living at the event! The event included a cocktail hour, a silent auction, fiesta dinner and an empowering program featuring a unique, highly coveted piece from guest, Sevy Marie Eicher, an internationally renowned artist born with down syndrome. Eicher was born in Sofia, Bulgaria. She spent the first twelve years of her life in institutions, until in 2016, she was united with her forever home here in Texas. From there, her family knew she would flourish and find her voice through art. There is a long waiting list for Sevy’s unique pieces, but Vita Living was lucky to auction off two of her pieces with bids totaling over $16,000 to the organization. You can catch Sevy in action here.

Pamela Perilloux, Sevy Marie Eicher and Lisa Eicher-Credit: Andy Phan

You can still support and donate by visiting Vita Living’s website here. Vita Living owns and operates twenty Houston-based group homes for up to eighty adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities here in Texas. The organization allows for individuals to live a meaningful, integrated life in the community. Homes are staffed with 24 hour attention every day and all clients receive as needed support.

Lisa Eicher, Ace Eicher and Sevy Marie Eicher- Credit: Andy Phan