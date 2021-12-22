HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Children’s Charity will be distributing toys to 20,000 kids this holiday season, but they need your help to do it!

Houston Children’s Charity’s two-day Annual Toy Distribution in partnership with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots at the George R. Brown Convention Center will be this Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for families who have applied for the assistance program.

Since 2008, Houston Children’s Charity and U.S. Marines Toys for Tots have collected donations and created holiday miracles for Houston families.

Volunteers are needed now until Thursday to help sort the toys along with helping families at pickup and checkout. For more information about volunteering, email volunteer@houstonchildrenscharity.net.

For a quarter of a century, with the support and assistance from volunteers, donors and corporate sponsors, Houston Children’s Charity has made a critical impact on over 3.5 million children across Houston while providing support to more than 300 agencies and 14 unique direct programs all while leaving no legitimate request for assistance unanswered.

For more information about Houston Children’s Charity, visit www.houstonchildrenscharity.org, and for more information about the 2021 Christmas Program, visit their website here.