HOUSTON (KIAH) — Grab your calendars and circle the date — Tuesday, Nov. 8. That’s Election Day for the 2022 elections in Texas.

It’s just a few days away, and there’s lots of info to keep in mind, starting with what you need to leave at home, or in the car before walking through the doors of your election headquarters.

“You can’t bring a phone, a tablet, anything like that into the voting booth,” Nadia Hakim, deputy director for the Harris County Elections Administration, said.

Your outfit may not be the first thing you think about when heading to the polls, but it matters. Buttons, hats and shirts support your candidate are a no-go. Along with electronics, you have to keep your firearms stashed away too.

“We have seven approved forms of ID and that’s of course like your Texas driver’s license, your passport anything with a photo on it that’s approved by the government,” says Hakim.

But if you don’t have one of those, don’t worry. Alternative forms of identification include: a certified birth certificate, valid voter registration certificate, or a current utility bill, government check, bank statement, or government document with your name and an address. If none of these apply, you can ask to cast a provisional ballot.

“All of our materials are processed in the four commonly spoken languages across Harris County: English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Chinese,” making it easier for voters to understand the content in their preferred languages, Hakim said.

But let’s say you need a little more help once you’ve finally made it to vote. Here is the breakdown on that.

“Whether it’s to read the screen or walk you there, that is allowed. If they are going to go with you into the voting booth to read the screen, they do need to take an oath, “says Hakim.

She added, “If you have questions at all, call 713-755-6965 and we can get you the information that you need.”

Also, if you want to find out how long it’ll take you to vote, just head to harrisvotes.com. There’s a tracker that shows you how many people are in line in real time.