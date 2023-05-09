HOUSTON (KIAH) – Local school elections took place the past weekend and the votes are in for some of the most prominent proposals to take effect in the city and surrounding areas. There were many things up on the ballot from school board officials, bond elections, and ISD trustees.

One the most notable being Fort Bend ISD, and their proposition proposals for new schools, renovations, technology, and natatorium. On the ballot, these were outlined as Propositions A, B, and C. All of which were approved with 65% of voters voting yes for A, 66% for B, and 56% for proposition C. The proposed bond projects for each goes as follows:

Proposition A was approved for a whopping $1,180,830,000 bond. This money will be used for at least

3 news schools, renovations, and rebuilding

Safety and security

Technology infrastrucuture

Transportation including a new bus facility

Upgrades to mechanical, electrical, plumbing and other older structures.

Proposition B has a $52,470,000 bond approval for technology devices for students and staff.

Proposition C was approved for a $22,900,000 bond for swimming facility’s.

For more information on your local election results and details on who won controlling vote of what can be found on the Harris Votes webpage. Type in the zip code for your area and read all about where you tax money is being invested and who’s making an impact for the community.