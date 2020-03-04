Voters wait in line for hours on Super Tuesday in Harris County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Tuesday stretched into Wednesday morning for some voters across the state, including some in Harris County.

Fiesta Mart on Kirby Drive was one of the locations that had an hours long line. A group of women we heard from there said they just decided to make the best of it.

It was the same story over at Texas Southern University. We heard from the man who cast the last vote at that location after waiting more than six hours.

“I wanted to get my vote in to voice my opinion and I wasn’t going to let anything stop me, so I waited it out," Hervis Rogers explained.

Rogers said he thinks the process could have been better. He got in line just before the polls closed and he said it was a long line to begin with.

Carla Reed, another voter that waited more than six hours to vote at Texas Southern University said she was determined to make her voice heard, no matter the wait time.

"If you don’t like something, don’t cry and complain about it if you don’t come out to vote. So if the line is around the building, down the way, if it takes ten hours to do it, you make a determination on what you want your future, your outlook to be," said Reed.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee was at that same polling location said that once the clock struck midnight, there was an issue with the voting machine software and that delayed the process even longer.

As of 8:20 PM 265,300 voters have been cast on Election Day in Harris County. All voters who were in line at 7PM will be processed.



Initial Election Night results forthcoming. — Diane Trautman (@dtrautman) March 4, 2020