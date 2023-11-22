HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been open since 1967, but it’s unclear when during its 56 years of operation that people started lining up outside of Flying Saucer Pie Company the morning before Thanksgiving.

To say they start lining up in the morning is actually a disservice.

Some folks arrive as early as 10 a.m. on Tuesday to get one of the few parking spots at the bakery off Crosstimbers Street near Shepherd.

That gives them the advantage of a comfortable seat and a heater compared to the hundreds of other people lined up outside on a chilly Wednesday morning.

Flying Saucer does not allow customers to pre-order pies.

They’re only sold in-person and day-of, leading to the long line ahead of the shop’s doors opening at 7 a.m.

The bakery’s website encourages people to arrive early for the best selection, and it promises the line will move quickly thanks to multiple checkout lanes staffed by experienced cashiers.