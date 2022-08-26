HOUSTON (CW39) – BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign, through August 31, 2022.

As part of this year’s campaign, BARC’s Adoption Center will be open for additional hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022. All pet adoption fees will also be completely waived for the final weekend on August 27 and 28, 2022.



BARC will resume its normal adoption center hours of 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022. In addition to this weekend’s waived fees, BARC will be offering $20 adoption fees for all pets through the end of August. BARC will continue to offer $5 for PURRFURRED pets this month as well.



This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes.



The 2022 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, which will host fundraising and cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations go directly to shelters and rescues. Donations can be made to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which is also accessible via ClearTheShelters.com. Residents can donate directly to BARC here: https://www.houstontx.gov/barc/donate_landingpage.html



For more information on the 2022 Clear The Shelters, including participating shelters and rescues, along with details on local events and activities, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language website DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.