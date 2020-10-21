Wallethub: Houston area suburb named one of the “Best Small Cities in America”

HOUSTON (CW39) A new Wallethub study ranks Sugar Land, TX as the 5th “Best Small City in America.” The study looked at several factors including quality of life and affordability. Take a look at the results of the study below.

Top 20 Small Cities in America

1. Sammamish, WA

2. Lexington, MA

3. Carmel, IN

4. Needham, MA

5. Sugar Land, TX

6. Milton, MA

7. Brentwood, TN

8. Southlake, TX

9. Cedar Park, TX

10. Redmond, WA



Best vs. Worst

Southlake, Texas, has the highest median annual household income, $230,700, which is 10.5 times higher than in Carbondale, Illinois, the city with the lowest at $22,025.



Oswego, Illinois, has the lowest share of the population living in poverty, 1.20 percent, which is 38.2 times lower than in Carbondale, Illinois, the city with the highest at 45.80 percent.



East Lansing, Michigan, has the fewest average hours worked per week, 28.90, which is 1.7 times fewer than in Fort Hood, Texas, the city with the most at 48.10.



Castle Rock and Parker, Colorado, have the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, 8.12 percent each, which is 4.3 times lower than in Eagle Pass, Texas, the city with the highest at 35.17 percent.

To view the full report and your city’s rank here.

