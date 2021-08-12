Walmart Hosting Back-to-School events in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Walmart wants to prepare students teachers for the back-to-school season. Select stores in the Houston area are hosting “Here We Go” events. That includes bags to fill with free school samples, practice their first day of school smiles at a photo wall, and shop for all the essentials needed to ace the new year.

The “Here We Go” Back to School event will take place at these Walmart stores and dates:

August 12 18700 Highway 105W, Conroe

August 13 1407 N Loop 336 W, Conroe

August 14 15955 FM 529 Rd., Houston

August 14 3450 FM 1950 Rd. W, Houston

August 159025 Spencer Hwy., LaPorte

All events run from 2 pm to 6 pm local time.

On August 14, families will also be invited into activity tents for a back-to-school party at the Walmart located at 15955 FM 529 Rd. from 2 pm to 6 pm.