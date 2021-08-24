Walmart joins “Super Vaccination Saturday” with $25 gift card offer

HOUSTON (CW39) – Walmart is partnering with the Houston Independent School District and other Houston organizations to offer more medical services as apart of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Super Saturday initiative. Walmart will offer COVID-19 vaccinations, flu shots, routine children’s vaccinations, and screenings. It’s happening Saturday August 28th, 2021 at Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., Houston, TX 77092 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Registration is required and the first 100 people to register will receive a $25 Walmart gift card requested health services are received. Those gift cards will be given out electronically on-site to the email address used for registration. To register for this event complete the registration form in English or Spanish.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for 12 and older and walk-ins may also get the shot. Houston County Commissioner Rodney Ellis is also a part of the initiative. Ellis says vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19 and it’s important to reach out to communities that have less access to the vaccine and affordable health care. This also comes as the city of Houston continues to deal with a COVID-19 surge that’s straining hospitals and medical systems. This is the last weekend for the “Super Saturday Vaccination Day” initiative to help get children 12 and older vaccinated before the school year.

Source: City of Houston

Here’s a full list of locations participating in “Super Saturday Vaccination Day” on August 28th, 2021:

AAMA Sanchez Charter School, 6001 Gulf Freeway, 77023

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Berry Center of Northwest Houston, 8877 Barker Cypress Rd., 77433

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Chambers Elementary, 10700 Carvel Ln., 77072

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr, 77092

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Deady Middle School, 2500 Broadway St., 77012

August 28, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dogan Elementary School, 4202 Liberty Rd, 77026

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edison Middle School, 6901 Avenue I, 77011

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 77028

10 a.m.-1 p.m.