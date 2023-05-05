HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating two wanted fugitives.

Leandro Madrigales and Exequio Anahel Madrigales are wanted for separate cases of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.



On Monday, April 11, 2022, HPD received a report of sexual abuse in the 900 block of Lear St. in Houston. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Exequio Madrigales had sexually assaulted the victim.

Exequio Madrigales, 42, is a Hispanic male with curly dark hair.

Exequio Madrigales (Houston Police Department)

On Thursday June 9, 2022, the Houston Police Department received a report of Sexual Abuse in the 900 block of Lear Street. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Leandro Madrigales had sexually assaulted the victim.

Leandro Madrigales (Houston Police Department)

Leandro Madrigales, 21, is a Hispanic male with curly dark hair.



Crime Stoppers of Houston may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477),