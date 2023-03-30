One suspect snatched victim's purse and dragged her to the ground

STAFFORD, Texas (KIAH) — Stafford Police Department and Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers need the public’s help, tracking down two suspects for attacking an elderly resident.

It happened on Feb. 22, around 5:45 p.m., at a Wal-Mart at 11210 W. Airport Blvd. According to Stafford Police, an 83-year-old elderly victim was leaving the Wal-Mart and began loading her vehicle, when two unknown suspects parked a few spaces down and started walking toward the store.

The suspects approached the victim from the front and rear of her vehicle, blocking her in. That’s when one suspect snatched her purse and dragged her onto the ground. The suspects then ran back to their vehicle and took off.

The suspects vehicle is described as a black (2007-2012) Nissan Sentra. Witnesses say there was no front license plate, the vehicle was missing it right rear hubcap, and it has defective right brake lamp.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic Male with a thin build. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes. The second suspect is described as an Unknown Male, with a thin build. He was wearing a red Houston Rockets hoodie, white shirt, blue pants, and white shoes.

