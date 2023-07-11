HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Fourth of July was supposed to be about fireworks, food and fun. But for one homeowner, it was anything but fun, as two suspects break into a home.

The incident happened in Spring on the 3900 block of Rayford Road. While the suspects got away with a number of items from inside of a home, video footage did get pictures of the suspects and their vehicle.

Watch the video below for more details. Then, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

at 936-760-5800 option 3, or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867)