HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down a pair of suspects who robbed a store in Kingwood.

The aggravated robbery happened back on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 1423 Northpark Drive in Kingwood. When deputies arrived, they learned a suspect had entered the business with a handgun and forced the employee to leave the store with him.

That’s when a second suspect then entered the store and stole cash from the office.

The suspects then fled the scene in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims, which can be seen in surveillance video photos.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has information on this aggravated robbery, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case # 23A263102 .